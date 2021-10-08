Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has introduced herself with estranged husband Kanye West's last name as she makes her debut as the host for the 47th season of Saturday Night Live.

A new promo of Saturday Night Live has dropped and it showcases a funny interaction between Kim, Cecily Strong, and Hasley. What caught attention was the introduction by Kim where she calls herself 'Kim Kardashian West', fueling rumours of Kim's reconciliation with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian introduces herself as Kim Kardashian West in new SNL teaser

Further, the promo shows Halsey shutting down the idea of Strong to start a 'girl's group' with Kim and her. Cecily asks Kim if she is nervous about hosting the show, to which she replies "Why? I don't have to write sketches do I?" to which Strong answers "No." Kim then asks if she has to memorise lines but then is told by Strong that she will have cue cards. Kim then says "Everyone else won't look as good as me will they?" and concludes by calling hosting job easy. "This is so easy." she quips.

Watch the teaser here:

Kanye West helps Kim Kardashian prepare for SNL hosting

Earlier too, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave a hint of reconciliation when it was reported that rapper Kanye West is helping Kim with her debut SNL performance. As previously Kim had revealed on Instagram that she was feeling 'the pressure' about her SNL debut after Will & Grace actor Debra Messing questioned SNL's decision to pick Kim as the host.

According to Page Six, rapper Kanye West has been helping his estranged wife, Kim to prepare for her gig. A source told them, "Kim is nervous about hosting ‘SNL,’ it's a big challenge but she is determined to be a success. Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show."

For the unversed, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly six years of marriage in February this year. Since then, the couple has been co-parenting their four kids, daughters North, and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm West.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live's lineup of hosts also includes Owen Wilson with the show's musical guest Kacey Musgraves, Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek will be the next host of the season. He will be making his SNL debut on October 16, paired with Rapper Young Thug who will appear as the show’s musical guest.

(Image:@NBCSNL/Twitter)