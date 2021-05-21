'SNL Promo': Lil Nas X, Anya Taylor-Joy Promise Finale Will Be 'best Show Of The Season'

In a fun new promotional video of Saturday Night Live's finale episode, hosts Lil Nas X and Anya-Taylor Joy believe that the episode would be the best show of the entire season. In the clip, the two hosts are seen welcoming the audience to watch the season finale episode along with cast member Chris Redd showing two takes of the three stars together. In the first clip, Anya-Taylor Joy and Lil Nas X introduce themselves as the host and the musical guest, respectively. Chris Redd then interrupts by telling them that he would miss them once the show was over to which both Lil Nas X and Joy point out that he doesn't know them and had been introduced for the first time for the promotional video.

In the second attempt of the video, the host introduces herself again and Chris Redd promises the audience that the finale episode would be the best of the entire season. This makes Anya-Taylor Joy ask Chris Redd to be humble as she said, "The other episodes were the best, too." This makes Lil Nas X stop here and point out that the upcoming episode would definitely be the best. "Yeah, it is", the host accepted. In the end, Chris Redd asks the guests if they would like to hug, both Lil Nas X and Anya-Taylor Joy decline the offer.

In the video, the three cast members were seen rocking masks. Lil Nas X decided to wear a black leather jacket with a chunky chain around his neck. Anya-Taylor Joy wore a navy blue dress with a white belt and two large white earrings. Chris Redd decided to keep a simple look with a red colour-blocked jumper.

On May 20, 2021, Saturday Night Live introduced the guest host who was donning a white N95 mask as she looked intently at the show's script. Another promotional video was posted on May 19, 2021, giving the audience a glimpse into the season's last show. A sketch showing cast members disguised as American political leaders, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and others are to be expected. The finale episode will air on May 22, 2021, on NBC's official television channel and on their OTT platform, Peacock.

