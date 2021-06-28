Sofia Vergara Enjoys A 'family Day In LA; Take A Look At The Pictures

Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her family day out. In the picture, she can be seen standing with the ladies of her family. She is seen wearing a low cut strappy blouse with a skirt. The whole attire is yellow with purple flowers and green leaves print. To complete the look, the actor carried a bright yellow purse.

In the second picture, she can be seen taking a selfie with her family members. She opted for a middle parting of her hair and wore minimal makeup with a pink-nude shade of lipstick. To complete the look, she wore an emerald necklace.

Sofia Vergara enjoys a day out with family

In the caption, she wrote, "Family day in La!! primas". The comments section is filled with her fans pouring love for her. Check it out.

Earlier, the actor shared a bunch of pictures from the time she went out. She can be seen wearing sunglasses in all of them and in the caption, she mentioned about how this is the one thing she cannot go out without. She wrote, "Always on the go but never without my sunglasses!! What are you wearing for #nationalsunglassesday ??" Take a look.

Sofia Vergara on the work front

Sofia Vergara is currently judging America's Got Talent along with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandal. She was last seen in the movie Bottom of the 9th as Angela Ramirez. Other than this, the actor is famously known for her character Gloria in the series Modern Family. The show went on for 11 years and was a major part of the actor's life. It came to an end in the year 2020.

Recently, AGT contestants Ryan Stock and Amberlynn assisted Simon Cowell to pull a prank on Sofia Vergara. Ryan began his act by saying that the judges already know them from season 11 and while everyone remembered, Sofia said she does not know them but she has heard their stories. Stock reminded them he was shot with a flaming arrow in his neck. Later, Simon was guided by Ryan on the other end of the stage while Sofia was guided by Amberlynn at the crossbow. She was blindfolded and during this time, a few crew members came on the stage and Simon gestured to the audience and the judges to not speak a word. As Sofia was not able to see anything, the crew members made it appear that Cowell has been shot with a bow in his chest and they used the fake blood to make it look realistic.

