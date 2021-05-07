Sofia Vergara Reveals She Was Worried When 'Modern Family' Came To An End; Here's Why

Sofia Vergara has been a part of the American comedy sitcom Modern Family. The sitcom ran for eleven seasons from 2009 to 2020. When the show ended last year, the actor was worried about her next venture. During a conversation, she revealed that she was clueless and said that none of the cast members were ready for it to end.

Sofia Vergara talks about how she felt during Modern Family Ending

Talking to Variety, Sofia said that working in a series that was successful all over the world was an amazing experience. Addressing the ending of the show, the actor expressed that she was worried and asked herself, "What am I going to do next?" She continued talking about being an actor and how there is a very small percentage of landing a show with a similar kind of success as Modern Family. This thought prompted her to pick something that is very different from the sitcom, which is why she landed America's Got Talent.

Talking about working in the reality show, the actor revealed that she never thought she would be a part of something like this. She said when the offer came to her, she was confused but later on felt like it was a godsend. She realised that maybe if she takes up the role of the judge, it would help her forget about the sitcom. Talking about judging the reality show, Sofia said that it was a pleasure working there and she was initially worried about finding a group of amazing people like Julie Bowen (who played the role of Claire Dunphy) and Eric Stonestreet (who played Cameron Tucker) and everyone else. Now that she is part of AGT, she is very happy but still misses Modern Family.

About Sofia Vergara's shows

Sofia started her career as a model and later on, she was offered various shows. The actor has worked in shows like Baywatch, Hot Properties, The Knights of Prosperity, Fuego en la Sangre and many more. She is currently judging the reality show, American's Got Talent alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. The actor is on a three-year contract with the reality show that can be renewed year to year.

IMAGE: Sofia Vergara's Instagram

