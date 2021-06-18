Sofia Vergara Shares A Throwback Video From Her 90s Photoshoot In Colombia; Watch

Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara started her career as a model before entering the film industry. The actor actively shares throwback videos and photos from her modelling days. Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share a steamy throwback photoshoot video. In the video, a young Sofia can be seen wearing a black bikini and posing near the beach. She has minimal makeup on with a brown shade of lipstick and has kept her blonde caramel hair open. Have a look at it.

Sofia Vergara's photoshoot from the '90s

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption that it is a throwback video and dates back to the '90s. She also mentioned the location of the shoot, i.e. Colombia. It reads, "#tbt Colombia early 90’s". The comment section is filled with her fans appreciating her.

Earlier, the actor shared another picture from her '90s shoot. In the picture, the AGT judge can be seen wearing a blue bikini while posing for the camera. She is seen holding on to the iron bars while wearing minimal face makeup and bold eye makeup. In the caption, she wrote, "Another classy 90’s #tbt because summer is coming!!!!". Have a look at it.

More about Sofia Vergara's latest news

Sofia Vergara is currently judging America's Got Talent along with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandal. She was last seen in the movie Bottom of the 9th as Angela Ramirez. Other than this, the actor is famously known for her character Gloria in the series Modern Family. The show went on for 11 years and was a major part of the actor's life. It came to an end in the year 2020.

In one of the interviews with Variety, she talked about how she was worried after the series came to an end. She was worried and asked herself, "What am I going to do next?". She further talked about being an actor and how there is a very small percentage of landing a show with a similar kind of success as Modern Family. This thought prompted her to pick something that is very different from the sitcom, which is why she landed America's Got Talent. The actor recently celebrated the seventh First Date Anniversary With Joe Manganiello.

