Sofia Vergara Tries To Crack Walnuts With THIS Strange Method On America's Got Talent

The American reality show, America’s Got Talent premiered its latest season just a few hours back in the United States. Right from the first episode, the show got a lot of interesting participants auditioning for it. Among these auditions, there came a moment in the AGT episode, when one of the judges, actress Sofia Vergara, thought of trying to do a 'nut-cracking' job on the stage, with her butt. This was actually after a contestant took this challenge himself for his AGT audition. Read on to know more about it.

What was the contestant’s act?

In the first episode of America’s Got Talent Season 16, came a contestant, who goes by the name Mr Cherry. He is a martial artist from Japan, who holds 22 world records and has broken 55 world records himself. For his AGT audition, he announced that he would be breaking a new world record on that stage, which was for cracking the most number of walnuts with their butt. Before his act, the world record for this was 71 walnuts broken in 30 seconds, which he aimed to break.

The idea of breaking records had upped the interest of the judges, and 80 walnuts were arranged for him on the stage, for his act. When the timer began, Mr Cherry managed to crack 79 walnuts with his butt, in 30 seconds, smashing the world record. However, when his act ended, Sofia Vergara said that she did not think this was that tough. The official Instagram page of America's Got Talent has uploaded a complete video of the act. Take a look:

Sofia Vergara’s nut-cracking act

After she said that she did not find breaking walnuts with their butt to be that difficult, her fellow judge, Heidi Klum, said that maybe she should also try doing it then. Sofia agreed to this and tried to crack the one remaining walnut on the stage with her butt, but she failed. Sofia then said that not only is it difficult, be it also hurts and she may have bruised herself. A small video of this act was uploaded by Sofia Vergara on her Instagram. And just like all of Sofia Vergara's photos on her social media, this video also managed to get attention from her fans and followers.

Image: Sofia Vergara Instagram

