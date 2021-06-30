Sofia Vergara's "pre-show" Mood Before Latest Episode Of America's Got Talent; See

On 29, June 2021, a few hours before the airing of the latest AGT episodes, the AGT panellist Sofia Vergara took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself, and captioned it "Pre-show mood…are these performances about to ‘wow’ me??" The reality tv show America's Got Talent's Season 16, is going through its audition rounds now. Sofia's post was flooded with comments that told her how stunning she looked, and how much her fans loved her. Her co-panelist, Heidi Klum, was all hearts for the post and commented saying "WOW". Not too long after, Sofia posted a series of posts, giving her followers updates on the show. The actor revealed that this week, it was Heidi Klum's chance to press the last Golden Buzzer of the season.

About AGT latest episode

One of the latest AGT episodes, which aired on 29 June 2021, featured Jayy, Gangstagrass, Léa Kyle, The Sklar Brothers, Alexandra Cote, Peter Antoniou, Peter Antoniou, Dokteuk crew, and Positive Impact Movement in the audition rounds. Last week, Sofia Vergara had pressed the Golden Buzzer for musician Jimmie Herrod, and this week was Heidi Klum's turn to press the buzzer. Klum went with Lea Kyle, who is a magician, as she pressed the last Golden Buzzer for the season. Reacting to Heidi Klum's pic, Sofia Vergara said on her Instagram "BRAVO!!!! Love this golden buzzer pick for u @heidiklum, see u at the live shows @leakylemagician"

About AGT- America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent is a reality American talent show and is a part of the global Got Talent Franchise created by Simon Cowell. The show is produced by Fremantle USA and Syco Entertainment and is broadcasted on the NBC television network. The show has been running for 16 seasons now, since 21, June 2006. Terry Crews, of NBC's Brooklyn 99 fame, has been hosting the show since Season 14, in 2019. The panel of judges currently includes Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara. The format of the show is such that contestants go through the auditions round and then go on to compete with each other in the live shows. The winner then goes on to headline a show in the Las Vegas Strip.

