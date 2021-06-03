Sonu Sood Spotted Outside His Home In Mumbai As People Gather To Seek Aid Amid COVID-19

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is working round the clock during the pandemic to make sure he helps the needy in whatever way he can. As India is still battling the second wave of COVIID-19, Sonu Sood's work of arranging hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, plasma and other medical-related help continues. Recently, a video is going viral in which a crowd has gathered outside Sonu Sood’s house in Mumbai to seek help during the pandemic.

People gather outside Sonu Sood's house

Recently, paparazzi Manav Manglani shared a short video clip in which several people can be seen gathering outside Sonu Sood’s house in huge numbers. These people had flocked there to seek help for their loved ones. In the video, Sonu Sood is seen listening to the pleas of the crowd patiently. He also explained the process of providing help to the people. The crowd is seen outside the compound gate of his building. The actor is spotted wearing a mask while he had a word with everyone. The caption of this video read as, “Another day in the life of @sonu_sood as people gather outside his Mumbai residence in huge numbers requesting help. In this terrible pandemic, he ensures that he will always stand by their side and help them as his own family members!” Here is a look at the video.

Sonu Sood spotted

Sonu Sood during COVID-19 crisis

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been helping people since the pandemic situation started in India last year. From sending immigrant workers safely to their native places to arranging medical facilities, a lot of people have received help from Sonu Sood during COVID-19 times. He had recently shared a video of his milkman. In the video, his milkman Guddu is seen complaining that he gets calls at odd hours from a lot of people who want to reach out to Sonu Sood and the actor’s foundation to seek help.

Sonu Sood replied to him that he is ready to help throughout the day. To which, Guddu asserted, "Sir aapka alag dimag hai. Hamare paas itni capacity nahi hai na. Hum itna jhel nahi paate (Sir, you are smart. I don’t have the capacity to handle so much pressure, like you)". The video ended with Guddu telling Sonu Soon about different kinds of calls that he gets and he iis not able to handle such pressure. Here is a look at the video.

Image: Sonu Sood's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.