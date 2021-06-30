Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Celebrate Two Years Of Marriage; Fans Call Them 'goals'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have both been quite upfront about their marriage in the public eye, as they frequently share glimpses of their time together on social media. They have now completed two years together as a married couple and have shared a few unseen pictures from their wedding on the occasion. The clicks have captured some of the highlight moments from their wedding, which also feature Joe’s brothers, Kevin and Nick. Joe also posted a short note in the caption, which was promptly followed by a wave of heartfelt wishes from fans.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner complete two years of marriage

While the couple has created an active presence on social media, they have been keeping the moments of their wedding ceremony away from the limelight ever since it took place. However, Joe has shared a handful of candid pictures from their wedding, one of which has captured him looking at Sophie in an affectionate manner. Some of the other pictures also show the Jonas Brothers performing on the occasion and an aerial view of the mansion in which their marriage ceremony took place.

Then, another click shows Sophie posing for the camera in her bridal form, while the other features Joe as he enjoyed cigars with his brothers. He simply wrote in his caption, “2 years of Party Times”. Their fans took no time in sending all kinds of excited reactions in the comments. While some noticed the affectionate way in which he looks at Sophie, others thanked him for sharing their special memories. Many of them also called their marriage “goals” and a few even expressed their surprise over the fact that he joined forces with his brothers to perform at their wedding.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a total of two wedding ceremonies, one of which took place on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The second one took place on June 29 in Paris, according to Marie Claire. The couple gave birth to their first child in July last year. On work front, Joe has reunited with his brothers after they had briefly split up a few years ago.

