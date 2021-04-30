Sophie Turner Gets 'homesick'; Shares That She Is Missing Her Hometown London

British actor Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones is majorly missing her home town. The actor who is originally from the UK is settled down in the United States of America and is currently residing with her husband Joe Jonas and baby daughter Willa. The actor recently took to her Instagram stories to share that she is feeling homesick.

Sophie Turner gets 'homesick'

Sharing a picture of a keychain that reads "I heart London." the Game of Thrones actor shared that she is currently feeling homesick. Sophie who was previously travelling back and forth from London to the US for work made her permanent move to LA, California after her wedding with Joe Jonas in 2019. And one of the reasons for the actor not visiting her hometown maybe because of the current pandemic situation and with her daughter who is very young it may be risky to travel across continents. Check out Sophie's Instagram story below.

A sneak peek into Sophie Turner's Instagram account

The actor recently shared a series of selfies in which she was seen enjoying the sunny LA weather. Along with the pictures which were clicked in her backyard, she wrote that she would love to have a pina colada right now.

In another post, the actor welcomed the new year with a black and white picture of herself sitting on her couch and casually chilling and posing with her three furry friends. Sharing the picture, Sophie wrote that 2021 is looking very naughty.

Post her pregnancy, the actor had shared some pictures from her pregnancy journey showing off her baby bump on Instagram. Check some of her throwback pregnancy pictures.

A look at Sophie Turner's movies

Other than playing the fierce Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner has been a part of several British and American movies and television series. The actor had played the lead character of a depressed girl in the television series Survive during which she opened up about her own struggles with depression. Some of her other television series include The Thirteenth Tale, Home Movie: The Princess Bride and the Prince. The actor also featured in the superhero flick X-Men: Dark Phoenix in which she played the titular role.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sophie Turner Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.