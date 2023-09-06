Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Address Speculative Narratives In Statement Confirming Divorce

After filing for divorse on Tuesday, September 5, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner released a joint statement on social media today.

News of Jonas and Turner heading for a splitsville started doing the rounds on September 3. Since then, speculations over the reason behind the copuple parting ways began circulating. Now, in the statement, the duo has hit out at the 'speculative narratives' surrounding their marriage and asked for 'privacy'.

3 things you need to know

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on May 1, 2019, followed by a Paris wedding on June 29, the same year.

The couple has two daughters, aged 3 and 1.

The two have been together for seven years, with their marriage lasting for four years.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner issue official statement



Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took to their respective Instagram handles to share their joint statement on the matter. The statement simply confirmed their divorce while simultaneously dismissing the "speculative narratives" trying to explain the reason. The statement ended with a request for privacy for Jonas, Turner and their children.



There had been immense back and forth about the credibility of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce rumours. While information about Jonas retaining a lawyer couple with source-based reports about the alleged reason behind his impending divorce all but confirmed the news, him posting a picture with his wedding ring confused fans. All speculations now stand laid to rest with the former couple's joint statement confirming their divorce.

What is known about the Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner divorce



As per PTI inputs, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner at Florida's Miami-Dade County court. Jonas' filing reportedly called the marriage "irretrievably broken". The couple have a prenuptial agreement in place. Joe Jonas is also reportedly seeking joint custody for their daughters. An excerpt from the document in question reads, "It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility. A parenting plan should be established, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties."