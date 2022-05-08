Sophie Turner is all set to embark on a new chapter of her life with her husband Joe Jonas as the much-loved couple is soon going to be parents. Recently, the actor was spotted at Met Gala 2022 with Joe Jonas in a glamourous outfit. The X-Men: Dark Phoenix actor looked stunning flaunting her baby bump in an all-black dress. Along with Sophie the 'biggest fashion night' also witnessed the Kardashian-Jenner Clan putting their best foot forward at Hollywood's most prestigious event.

Sophie Turner is a fan of the Kardashians and her social media videos are proof of that, as she and her husband Joe Jonas are often seen recreating moments from the family's reality show. Reportedly, Kendall Jenner organised an after-party event post-Met Gala 2022 and invited Sophie Turner for the same, but Sophie turned down the invite.

Sophie Turner regrets not attending Kendall Jenner's Met Gala 2022 after party

In a recent interaction with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, Sophie opened up about rejecting Jenner's offer. She said, "[Kendall] was at the Met and I love the Kardashians. I think she's so gorgeous in real life and I was so, like, struck by her beauty. She invited me to…this low-key afterparty. And she went, ‘Do you want to come?'" Sophie then replied to her saying, "No. No. No, I don't."

After turning down Kendall Jenner's offer, Sophie Turner immediately regretted it and said "And I'm like, 'Why? Why do I do this to myself?'" Sophie further spilt beans on what she actually did after Met Gala and said, "I just sat in bed and ate pasta and I was like, ‘Could be somewhere else right now.'"

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Met Gala 2022 look

Met Gala 2022 was a star studied affair. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted at the grand event as they walked on the red carpet together. While Joe Jonas sported a black and white Louis Vuitton jacket, the Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was seen in a stunning black gown while flaunting her baby bump. Turner paired her look with stylish red lipstick with soft curls in her hair. On the other hand, Joe Jonas wore a silver chain and snazzy black boots.

Here take a look:

(Image: AP)