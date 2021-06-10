Sophie Turner Shares Photos Of Her Abs, Fans Call It 'body Goals'; Take A Look

Sophie Turner is often seen sharing pictures and videos from her personal as well as her professional life. She recently shared a few pictures flaunting her abs. Reacting to the pictures, her fans complimented her for her fitness. Some of them also seemed worried about her health after her pregnancy. Take a look at Sophie Turner's photos and how her fans and followers reacted to them.

Sophie Turner flaunts her abs in new pictures

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her abs while she wore one of her favourite brands. She wore blue shorts, a blue striped bikini top and paired it with a blue denim jacket with red pockets. She also shared a mirror selfie in the series of photos. Sophie mentioned the brand in her caption. She wrote, "Oh Louis my love" and added blue emojis such as the dolphin emoji, Butterfly and blue heart emoji and the blue cap emoji.

Reactions to Sophie Turner's photos

As soon as Sophie shared the photo, her fans and followers complimented her for having abs after her pregnancy. Sidney Lopez said that Sophie was "Love". They mentioned that she had body goals. A fan wrote that Sophie looked so young as she recently had a baby and looked like this after a few weeks. One Direction fans misinterpreted "Louis" in her caption and thought that she was talking about Louis Tomlinson from the boy band. A few fans seemed concerned about the actor and asked if she was doing well. One fan wrote, "I hope you're not battling with any kind of physical or mental illness." Here are some of the comments on Sophie Turner's latest photos.

Image source: Sophie Turner's Instagram

A peek into Sophie Turner's Instagram

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas had gotten married in Las Vegas in 2019. The actor shared some pictures from the day while wishing him on their 2nd anniversary. She added a picture of the couple spending time in the swimming pool at a party. She also shared a few pictures with her bridesmaids. Sophie wore a white silk jumpsuit for her Vegas wedding.

