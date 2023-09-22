Sophie Turner Spotted With Taylor Swift Again After Suing Joe Jonas Amid Divorce

Sophie Turner is in the midst of a very public and increasingly messy divorce with husband of four years, Joe Jonas. The Game Of Thrones actress was spotted in NYC with Taylor Swift for a second time within the week. This comes after the actress has filed a lawsuit against Joe Jonas for the alleged wrongful retention of their daughters.

3 things you need to know

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were together for 7 years of which they were married for 4, before announcing their split on September 6 this year.

The two share daughters Willa and 'D', aged 3 and 1.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas were briefly romantically involved in 2008.

Sophie Turner spotted in NYC with Taylor Swift again

Shortly after news of Sophie Turner taking legal action against Joe Jonas broke, the actress was spotted grabbing dinner with Taylor Swift. This marks the second time the actor-singer duo have been photographed together around the city. Turner and Swift met at the New York City hot spot Barrière Fouquet Hotel.

Unlike the duo's earlier spotting this week which was a one-on-one catch-up, this outing turned out to be a group date. Swift and Turner were soon joined by Este, Danielle and Alaina Haim, close friends of the former. The duo's previous outing had been at Via Carota followed by drinks at Temple Bar.

The Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas split continues to get ugly

Earlier on September 22, news broke that Sophie Turner has sued Joe Jonas for the wrongful retention of their daughters, Willa and 'D'. As per the court filings, Jonas has reportedly prevented the children from returning to the UK which marks a breach of the mother's custody rights under English law, especially seeing as England is the children's "habitual residence".

Joe Jonas on the other hand, is reportedly gunning for shared custody under an "amicable co-parenting setup". An official statement made about the same details how Jonas cannot comply with Turner's demand of wanting to take the children back to the UK as handing over their passports will be in direct violation of the Florida court order, which is where Jonas has filed for divorce from Turner.