Sophie Turner Was In 'high Spirits' At Wrap Party Days Before Joe Jonas Filed For Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently confirmed their divorce in a joint statement. They called it quits owing to their "very different lifestyles". Hours after their divorce was made official, Sophie's photos from a party went viral.

3 things you need to know

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, followed by a Paris wedding on June 29, the same year.

The couple has two daughters, aged 3 and 1 respectively.

Joe and Sophie have been together for seven years, with their marriage lasting for four years.

Sophie Turner enjoys film wrap party

Just three days before Joe Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, 27, the Game of Thrones actress was spotted in UK celebrating a wrap party for her new ITV show, Joan, at Birmingham bar Dropshot. In the viral photos, she is seen enjoying a lively night out with friends and castmates.

(Sophie Turner at wrap party | Image: X)

At the private event, Turner was described as "down to earth" and in "high spirits". She arrived at the party wearing a floral dress, bar manager Hezron Stephenson told People. He further said that the actress seemed very comfortable and happy. She spent time playing beer pong and pool with fellow cast members and friends.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner part ways after 4 years of marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared a joint statement on Instagram and announced their amicable decision to end their four-year marriage. They expressed their desire for privacy for themselves and their children amid various speculations about the reason behind their separation.

The divorce filing claimed that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," according to obtained documents by People. A day after announcing their split, Joe was snapped in Los Angeles with his two daughters as they enjoyed breakfast.