Sophie Turner’s 'Game Of Thrones’ Fans Celebrate The ‘Queen Of North’s First Baby

Games of Thrones and X-Men star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child recently. Reports suggest that their first kid is a girl and they have named her Willa. Jonas' record label named Republic Records announced in a public statement that both the stars are delighted to announce the birth of their new baby. The Hollywood power couple had been quiet about the pregnancy and haven't publically given any details about the baby. But, fans of the star could not stop themselves from drawing comparison of Sophie Turner having a baby with her on-screen counterpart of Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones and started posting fan art and congratulatory messages about the same. Check it out below -

Many of Sophie Turner's fans took to Twitter and shared fan arts and messages wishing the actor in Game of Thrones style. In one of the fan art, Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark can be seen holding up a baby in her hand. IIn the caption, Sophie's fan wrote 'This will do till we get an official picture'. Whereas, her fans were also quick to write that they have a new queen in the North now.

Sophie and Joe were spotted around Los Angeles last month while taking a walk with their dogs and her parents. The 25-year-old could be seen having a baby bump in the photos from her outing whereas the couple could be seen sporting masks as they walked out soaking the sun along with their family. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal in the USA, Sophie had expressed that they had been laying low over the past few months amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sophie had expressed that they had been having a good time and since they only got married last year, it has been a fun time for the couple. Though the couple was laying low amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they did step out and showed their support to the Black Lives Matter protests which have taken the US by storm in recent days. Any major update about their baby from Sophie and Joe is still awaited.

