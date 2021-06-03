As the month of June is celebrated as Pride Month, many celebrities have started posting pictures and quotes online to celebrate the freedom to love whoever they choose and the notable weight it carries. Among those is Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner who also posted something on her social media account related to the celebration of free love. However, her post had fans speculating whether Sophie has come out as bisexual.

Sophie Turner's post on Pride Month sparks rumours of her coming out as bisexual

As it is just the beginning of Pride Month, Sophie turner did not waste any time to proclaim her excitement for the month of June to begin. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a post that was filled with images of the rainbow, rainbow heart with the words "gay pride" and "bi pride" along with stickers that had, "Move I am Gay" and "Time isn't straight and neither am I" written on them. All the stickers were posted on a plain grey background and she captioned the post with, "It's MUTHA****ING #pride month babaaaay." The story has since disappeared from her Instagram, but a netizen posted the screenshot of the same on Twitter. Take a look.

SOPHIE TURNER 💖💜💙 ALL WE DO IS WIN 💖💜💙 pic.twitter.com/uqRXQ5DHdD — ✦ julia ✦ 🧈💛 (@juliaereck) June 1, 2021

Reactions to Sophie Turner's post

As soon as the story was posted, netizens took to their Twitter space to share their reactions over the potential thought that Sophie Turner might be bisexual and also shared that if she has officially come out with the post, they welcome her to the LGBTQ community wholeheartedly. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below.

did sophie turner just come out via unhinged Instagram story... queen pic.twitter.com/Q1Z2fNCzAi — Kt (@cmemmelstan) June 1, 2021

you’re telling me sophie turner is bi and she married joe jonas instead of me?????? — kia 🎷 (@jensblazerhoard) June 1, 2021

SOPHIE TURNER SAID I RESPECT THE STRAIGHT COMMUNITY BUT IT AINT ME pic.twitter.com/gRqgrhxkL5 — lys (@wondrouslyswift) June 1, 2021

SOPHIE TURNER CONFIRMED BI??? HAPPY PRIDE I LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/dA42TIVLdm — mollie (@whoisspiderman) June 1, 2021

I can’t believe Sophie Turner just came out pic.twitter.com/BipkdTKxvD — lisa ✨🏳️‍🌈 (@figaydafaeth) June 1, 2021

Is Sophie Turner bisexual?

While Sophie's latest post may have left the netizens wondering about her sexual preferences, this is not the first time that she has sparked rumours about being bisexual. In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine in 2019, the Dark Pheonix star had addressed the topic of being attracted to women. While the singer maintained that she got married to Joe Jonas because she believes that he is her person, she added that she has met a lot of girls and guys in her life before deciding to settle down. When she was asked about her mention of meeting girls, she responded by saying that everybody experiments as it's a part of growing up and added that she believes in loving a soul, not a gender.

On the work front, it was recently reported by Deadline that Sophie Turner will be part of HBO Max's upcoming show The Staircase which will be based on the story of Michael Peterson an American novelist who turned into a murderer. According to reports, Sophie will be playing the role of Margaret, Michael's adopted daughter in the series.

