Space Jam 2's Looney Tunes Gang And LeBron James Revealed In New Posters Of Film

LeBron James and the gang of Looney Tunes are all set to hit the theatres with Space Jam 2 on July 16. The film will be a sequel to the 1996 classic movie Space Jam. Much like the classic, the film will revolve around Bugs Bunny and friends fighting a rival basketball team. Recently, new posters of the film were released by HBO Max on their social media page. However, LeBron James' face was partially obscured in the poster.

LeBron James and Looney Tunes gang revealed in the new posters of Space Jam 2

HBO Max recently released new posters revealing the whole squad of Space Jam 2. In the posters, we see all the characters of the movies such as Tweety Bird, Daffy Duck, Road Runner, Speedy Gonzales, and Taz the Tasmanian Devil. Check out the new posters of Space Jam 2 below.

Space Jam 2's cast includes LeBron James as himself and Sonqua Martin-Green as Kamiyah. Several other actors like Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Ceyair J. Wright, Harper Leigh Alexander will also play crucial roles in the movie. Other stars like Eric Bauza will voice the characters like Bugs, Daffy, Marvin the Martian, Tweety whereas Jeff Bergman will voice the characters like Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn. Kath Soucie will voice the character of Lola and Gabriel Iglesias will lend his voice for the character of Speedy Gonzales.

Space Jam 2 revolves around the story of James and his young son Dom, played by Joe, who gets trapped in a virtual space created by an algorithm named AI-G Rhythm. The only way to get out of the virtual space is to team up with Looney Tunes gang and defeat the rival gang. The film is directed by Joe Pytka.

The first part of the movie starring the legendary player Michael Jordan was a huge hit in the theatres. The premise was much similar to where Looney Tunes and Bugs Bunny defeat a rival basketball team of monsters. The sequel has been in talks for so many years but after a very long time when the NBA Legend LeBron James agreed to the movie, the project was finally confirmed in the year 2014. Space Jam: A New Legacy is all set to release on July 16, 2021, both in theatres and at home on HBO Max.