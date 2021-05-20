'Spaceballs' Cast: Know More About The Characters Of The Science Fiction Comedy Film

Spaceball is a 1987 American science fiction comedy film directed by Mel Brooks. The film is a parody of the Star Wars Trilogy. The plot revolves around a man and his trustworthy friend who is a half-man half dog. They head out to rescue a princess who has been kidnapped by an evil despot. The cast of Spaceballs features actors like Bill Pullman, John Candy and Rick Moranis in the lead roles. It also features Daphne Zuniga and George Wyner in supporting roles. Take a look at the Spaceballs' characters and the cast who played them.

Spaceballs cast

Bill Pullman

The Spaceballs cast features Bill Pullman in the lead role of Lone Starr. He is a mercenary who travels the entire galaxy in his Winnebago Chieftain 33, Eagle 5. He later realises that he is a prince. His character is a parody of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo from Star Wars. Bill Pullman was also seen in Lost Highway and currently seen in The Sinner.

John Candy

The cast of Spaceballs also stars John Candy playing Lone's Mawg (Half man-Half dog). His name is Barf and often tags along with him. John Candy's character is a parody of Chewbacca from Star Wars. John is also known for films like National Lampoon's Vacation and The Great Outdoors. The actor passed away on March 4, 1994, in Mexico.

Rick Moranis

Rick Moranis is seen portraying the role of the Dark Helmet. He is a short-statured man from Spaceball who is extremely stubborn. He is the parody of Darth Vader from Star Wars. The actor is known for films like Parenthood, My Blue Heaven and The Flintstones.

Daphne Zuniga

The Spaceballs' characters also feature Daphne Zuniga. Daphne is seen playing the role of princess Vespa. She is a spoilt princess and the love interest of Bill's character Lone Starr. The character is a parody of Princess Leia. Daphne was also seen in films like The Sure Thing and Modern Girls. The actor was also seen in One Tree Hill.

George Wyner

The film stars George Wyner portraying the role of Colonel Sandurz. Colonel Sandurz is the commander of Spaceball 1. The character is the parody of Grand Moff Tarkin. George Wyner is also known for his films like A Serious Man, The Devil's Advocate and To Be or Not to Be.

Image: Still from Spaceballs

