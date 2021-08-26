‘Spencer’: Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana Clashes With Prince Charles In First Clip

The first clip of Princess Diana’s biopic Spencer premiered at CinemaCon on Wednesday. As per Entertainment Weekly, the film revolves around three days in the life of Princess Diana, played by Kristen Stewart. During this time, the Princess battles with the decision of ending her marriage with Prince Charles, whose role is taken on by Jack Farthing.

Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana and Prince Charles face off in Spencer

In the clip that debuted at CinemaCon, Stewart’s Princess Diana and Prince Charles face off over a pool table in the royal estate’s billiards room. The clip features the two having an argument about one of their sons going shooting with the family, as they stand at two ends of the pool table. During the argument between the two, Princess Diana bangs the pool table in rage. It is evident that her anger stems from more than the ongoing argument.

According to Entertainment Weekly Charles confronts her about several things including her wandering alone on the grounds, the manner in which she opens curtains and possible infidelities. The main issue also seems to be her lacking the desire to abide by royal standards. Charles says to her, “There's two of everyone, we are given tasks, you have to be able to make your body do things you hate.” When Diana questions and asks, "That you hate?", he says, “Yes, for the good of the country," he says. "For the people, because they don't want us to be people. That's how it is. I'm sorry I thought you knew.”

The argument between the two ends with Charles flicking the eight ball in her direction. She picks it up and later drops it to the ground. The clip ends with a shot of the eight ball on the floor all alone.

The trailer of the upcoming film Spencer also featured at CinemaCon. The trailer begins with the Royals arriving at Sandringham to celebrate Christmas. The trailer features a scene of Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana stressing out in the bathroom as she is called to the dinner table. She is also seen making her way down a hallway in an elegant silver gown. The film is slated to make a theatrical release on November 5.

Image Credits: Spencerfilmuk - Instagram





