'Spencer': Kristen Stewart Spills Secret Behind Portrayal Of Diana 'eating Giant Pearls'

Kristen Stewart's latest project, Spencer, released in the United Kingdom and the United States on November 5 and became the talk of the town online. One of the most memorable scenes from the film was of Kristen Stewart's character, Princess Diana eating a pearl necklace that was Prince Charles' Christmas gift to her. The actor explained the scene in an interview with Entertainment Weekly and here's what she had to say.

Kristen Stewart opens up about scene in Spencer that features her eating a pearl necklace

Kristen Stewart recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the scene in the film that features her at a holiday dinner party with the royal family. At the dinner, she yanks off the pearl necklace she was wearing and her energetic movement causes some of the pearls to fall into her soup, which she later eats.

The actor revealed in the interview that the large pearls were made out of chocolate. She also mentioned that she was conscious about keeping her mouth closed, so that the truth about the scene was not revealed.

Kristen Stewart also mentioned that she had earlier seen a part of the scene, in which the team had not mixed the crunching sound of the pearl yet, where the sound had been taken down a notch in fact. However, she suggested that they could increase the volume of the sound to 'maximize the moment'.

Watch the Spencer trailer here

The biopic is all about Princess Diana's separation from Prince Charles (played by Jack Farthing) during the Christmas holidays at the Royals' Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. The trailer gave the audience a glimpse into the complexities in the Princess' life after her wedding.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her role in the film, Kristen Stewart had mentioned that she related to the character's maternal side even though she had never experienced motherhood.

She mentioned that she felt Princess Diana was 'embodied and so unconditionally herself when she was with her kids'. The film was helmed by Pablo Lorrain, and is yet another depiction of the Princess' life. Some others include Diana, The Crown, King and Charles III.

