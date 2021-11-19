'Spencer' Twitter Review: Netizens Share Opinion On The Kristen Stewart-starrer

The life of Princess Diana has been a subject to intense spotlight, speculation and respect, since her marriage to Prince Charles and their split, with her social work, fashion appearances and death too becoming a talking point. Over the years, this has been traced in numerous ventures on the screen and the latest to do so was Spencer. This time, Kristen Stewart stars in the role of the late former member of the royal family.

The venture recently hit theatres, and many netizens took to Twitter to share their opinions on the biographical film. Going by it, the verdict is largely positive. Kristen Stewart is winning praises for her performance too.

Kristen Stewart-starrer Spencer Twitter reviews

'Masterpiece', 'flawless', 'absolutely stunning', 'cinematic treat', were some of the words used by netizens to praise the fillm. Some felt it was the 'Best movie of the year', 'Tremendous performance', 'magnificent', 'deeply moving;' was how Twitteratti described Kristen Stewart's act

Some felt that it wouldn't be a surprise if Kristen walks away with an Oscar.

A fact about the movie that left many surprised was its 'horror'-like portrayal. One wrote that it was 'one of the most claustrophobic cinematic experiences', and 'psychological fairytale drama', 'Drenched in atmospheric dread and nervous energy,' 'hauntingly beautiful' and were the other ways in which they described it.

Words like 'sheer mental anguish and body horror', 'panic attack' and 'stressed' summed up the emotions that netizens felt through it. The performance of the protagonist was 'eery', read one of the comments.

The direction by Pablo Lorrain, background score and cinematography too found a mention in the comments.

I saw SPENCER yesterday and this movie is indeed a masterpiece. A flawless movie with a tremendous performance from Kristen Stewart. Emotional from beginning to end. Can’t wait to rewatch this. pic.twitter.com/VQTzFmbkYG — Frederick Nuti (@FrederickNuti) November 10, 2021

#Spencer was one of the most claustrophobic cinematic experiences I've had all year. The first two acts are treated almost like a horror movie, with paranoia and the inability to escape seeping through the grand walls of Sandringham. Kristen Stewart is as magnificent as you've... pic.twitter.com/MxgIApHWU2 — Luke Stapley (@LukeStapley1) November 15, 2021

#SpencerMovie is an engrossing psychological fairytale drama. I was blown away by #KristenStewart’s deeply moving performance. pic.twitter.com/rqox63AfWK — Bonita Gutierrez (@BonitzMG) November 11, 2021

Got to watch #spencermovie with @gvfamanda in an empty theater and it was such a cool experience I was blown away by the film. Won't be surprised if Kristen #kristenstewert wins an Oscar for her performance 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/thaMzzIB5E — Haley(Taylor's Version)💌🧣 (@haleylj1999) November 19, 2021

I’ve never had a movie send me in a full panic attack whilst running* to the bathroom

It was amazing

Go watch Spencer — Krisan (@krisanthaamumm) November 19, 2021

“spencer” is a horror movie oh my god, have not been that stressed out through a whole movie since “hereditary” — meg clark ✨ (@megclark_txt) November 19, 2021

Spencer is the best movie of the year. Absolutely stunning. — Sam (@SamHMedia) November 19, 2021

#Spencer movie is a unique, classy and artful depiction of a few crucial days in Diana’s life. Phenomenal performance by Kristen Stewart. Congrats @neonrated and @Elevation_Pics and @topicstories — Randy Manis (@RManis99) November 19, 2021

When I went to go see the new Princess Diana movie “Spencer” I did not expect a psychological horror?? Has anyone else seen this? I’m not mad about it I was just surprised?? — hannah (@HannahSuydam) November 19, 2021

tonight we saw a movie that had characters that dominated pop-culture throughout the 80’s and gained one of the most diehard fanbases.what a cinematic treat.



we saw spencer — ThemeParkPunk (@themeparkpunks) November 19, 2021

The sheer mental anguish and body horror in this movie… #SpencerMovie https://t.co/gl1TfzSKtc — Equilibgayum (@guapodelhomo) November 19, 2021

#Spencer Kristen Stewart, no words that was incredible. Best film of the year. pic.twitter.com/WpJl7EtlHi — Ian Davis (@Ian_Davis24) November 19, 2021

#Spencer was astonishing with a career-defining performance from Kristen Stewart. Drenched in atmospheric dread and nervous energy, SPENCER feels more like a horror movie than a drama (which I loved). This’ll be a film that’ll sit with me for a long time. pic.twitter.com/royZox8rQQ — Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) November 18, 2021

I went to see the film Spencer yesterday, it was hauntingly beautiful, atmospheric mesmerising and evocative. Kristen Stewart's performance was outstanding, eery at times. The musical score was superb. I can't stop thinking about it! #SpencerMovie #Spencer pic.twitter.com/j5pJtjnJUe — Tropic Claire (@TropicClaire44) November 12, 2021

spencer was a 10/10 movie, if kristen stewart doesnt at least get nominated for something ill punch someone — scarrigan 👻 (@karriganmikael) November 13, 2021

Kristen Stewart acting,

Claire Mathon lensing,

Jonny Greenwood scoring

and Pablo Larrain directing #Spencer : pic.twitter.com/F8kyOpP2M2 — Equilibgayum (@guapodelhomo) November 16, 2021

However, many were not too pleased with the venture despite liking Kristen Stewart. They termed the movie as 'boring.'

Saw 2 movies in the theatre this week. Thought #GhostbustersAfterlife was fun and nostalgic. #SpencerMovie well Kristen Stewart was good, the movie was boring as hell. — Caroline D (@carriemtl) November 19, 2021

I saw spencer. Kristen Stewart was hot the rest of the movie was boring — clove/bitch (@tossingpennnies) November 19, 2021

Spencer was released in the United Kingdom and United States of America on November 5. The screenplay has been penned by Steven Knight.

The movie traces the events around her split from Prince Charles, move away from the royal family and the impact on her. The film stars Jack Farthing in the role of Prince Charles and the other members of the cast include Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins, among others.