'Spencer' Twitter Review: Netizens Share Opinion On The Kristen Stewart-starrer

'Spencer' Twitter review: Netizen shared their opinions on what they felt on the Kristen Stewart-starrer, on the life of Princess Diana.

Joel Kurian
The life of Princess Diana has been a subject to intense spotlight, speculation and respect, since her marriage to Prince Charles and their split, with her social work, fashion appearances and death too becoming a talking point. Over the years, this has been traced in numerous ventures on the screen and the latest to do so was Spencer. This time, Kristen Stewart stars in the role of the late former member of the royal family.

The venture recently hit theatres, and many netizens took to Twitter to share their opinions on the biographical film. Going by it, the verdict is largely positive. Kristen Stewart is winning praises for her performance too.

Kristen Stewart-starrer Spencer Twitter reviews 

'Masterpiece', 'flawless', 'absolutely stunning', 'cinematic treat', were some of the words used by netizens to praise the fillm. Some felt it was the 'Best movie of the year', 'Tremendous performance', 'magnificent', 'deeply moving;' was how Twitteratti described Kristen Stewart's act  

Some felt that it wouldn't be a surprise if Kristen walks away with an Oscar. 

A fact about the movie that left many surprised was its 'horror'-like portrayal. One wrote that it was 'one of the most claustrophobic cinematic experiences', and 'psychological fairytale drama', 'Drenched in atmospheric dread and nervous energy,' 'hauntingly beautiful' and were the other ways in which they described it. 

Words like 'sheer mental anguish and body horror', 'panic attack' and 'stressed' summed up the emotions that netizens felt through it. The performance of the protagonist was 'eery', read one of the  comments.

The direction by Pablo Lorrain, background score and cinematography too found a mention in the comments. 

However, many were not too pleased with the venture despite liking Kristen Stewart. They termed the movie as 'boring.'

Spencer was released in the United Kingdom and United States of America on November 5. The screenplay has been penned by Steven Knight. 

The movie traces the events around her split from Prince Charles, move away from the royal family and the impact on her. The film stars Jack Farthing in the role of Prince Charles and the other members of the cast include Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins, among others. 

