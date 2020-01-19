'Spider-Man 3' Filming To Start In July 2020, Tom Holland To Return As Peter Parker

Filming is set to begin for the all-new Spider-Man in July this year with Tom Holland returning as Peter Parker and Jon Watts as the director. Not much is known about the film in terms of plot, but as per international media reports, the story will follow the events after Spider-Man: Far From Home, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio. The news of the latest Spider-Man film has come days after the trailer was released for the upcoming Marvel movie Morbius.

Read: Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 3' Might Finally Explore Peter Parker's Origin Story

Morbius was initially a villain to Spider-Man before he goes on to become an antihero in his own stand-alone comics. Morbius, a biochemist, and a Noble prize winner, in the comics, suffers from a rare blood disease. To cure his blood disease, he uses vampire blood, and electroshock therapy and something goes horribly wrong. He turns into a pseudo-vampire, and the first living vampire, meaning, he is not dead. He has the abilities of a vampire, that can make him fly, give him super strength, and make him weak when in contact with bright light.

Read: 'You've Had 37 'Spider-Man' Movies': Banks On 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Criticism

Marvel to feature Jared Leto

The latest superhero flick by Marvel will feature Jared Leto, an Oscar-winning actor who played The Joker in DC's Suicide Squad. The movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 31, 2020. The movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Fast and Furious fame Tyrese Gibson.

Read: Spider-Man: Sony And Marvel Studios Will Co-produce The 3rd MCU Film

Tom Holland's Far From Home saw Peter Parker travel to Europe with his school friends where he encounters Mysterio who is supposed to be fighting some extraterrestrial forces and trying to save Earth. Peter Parker joins hands with Mysterio to defeat the unnatural storm and gives him the artificial intelligence glasses E.D.I.T.H given to him by Tony Stark. Peter Parker later discovers that the Elementals were created by Mysterio to trick Spider-Man into giving the glasses to him. According to media reports, Spider-Man 3 will hit the theatres on July 16, 2021, in the United States.

Read: Realme X Spider-Man Edition Announced For India, Formally Arrives On July 15

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.