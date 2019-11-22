Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 3' Might Finally Explore Peter Parker's Origin Story

One of the most anticipated Marvel movies, Spider-Man 3 could finally reveal the origin story of Peter Parker. As per reports, this action movie could revisit and showcase how Parker became the web-slinger earlier. According to a report, it has been revealed that Marvel Studios do not repeat the same story that has already been viewed by the audience on the big screen. Initially, Marvel had planned that it would entirely omit Spider-Man’s origin story in the movies featuring Tom Holland. The reason being this story has been told twice in the past two decades.

All about unveiling the past

Captain America: Civil war featured Tom Holland as a teenager who has finally moved on after the demise of his uncle Ben Parker. The actor is aware of and quite comfortable with his superpowers on-screen. Peter Parker’s identity was disclosed in Spider-Man: Far From Home by Mysterio. There is a chance that Marvel will not walk the same path by narrating the story of uncle Ben and spider-bite. However, according to a report, his past will be discussed in the upcoming movie.

The still-untitled Spider-Man 3 is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios shake hands in collaboration

About two months ago, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios announced their collaboration with this Tom Holland starrer action movie. It is known that Sony Pictures hold the rights to the popular character Spider-Man. In 2015, it picked up the deal to share the rights with Marvel, after Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed terribly at the box office. Sony Pictures and Marvel studio teamed up to showcase Spider-Man in numerous flicks including Captain America: Civil War, and huge commercial success Avengers: Infinity War.

