Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Creators Hired 14-Year-Old Animator, Here's Why

Why you're reading this: A 14-year-old prodigy has left a lasting impact on the animation world with his exceptional talent. His remarkable abilities have secured him a role in the highly anticipated Marvel film, Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse. Here's how the captivating story of how this young sensation caught the attention of esteemed producers and became an integral part of the $235 million blockbuster.

3 things you need to know

Preston Mutanga, a 14-year-old boy landed a job with the film's production team of animators.

He is from Toronto, Canada.

The boy uploaded his version of the trailer to Twitter on Jan 2.

From trailer remake to dream collaboration

(A still from Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse | Image: Twitter)

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, a 14-year-old prodigy named Preston Mutanga possesses an extraordinary talent for animation. Little did he know that his exceptional skills would catch the attention of renowned producers and open the door to a remarkable opportunity in the film industry. It all began after The LEGO Movie producers Chris Lord and Phil Miller stumbled upon Mutanga's recreation of the Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse trailer, meticulously crafted in the iconic LEGO block style.

Instantly captivated by the sophistication displayed by this young, non-professional animator, Lord and Miller couldn't resist reaching out to Mutanga. Despite residing in Canada, Mutanga seamlessly integrated into the Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse's production team, working remotely under the careful mentorship of Miller. With regular check-ins and invaluable feedback, Mutanga's growth as an animator soared, allowing him to contribute significantly to the film's development.

Living the dream: A journey of gratitude

(A still from Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse | Image: Twitter)

For Preston Mutanga, collaborating with the very creators of a cinematic masterpiece he adored, was a dream come true. Contributing to the sequel of a film that had deeply resonated with him was an honour beyond his wildest imagination. He said that each frame he created pulsated with passion and dedication, reflecting his gratitude for the opportunity to shape the future of animation.