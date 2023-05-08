Amidst his spectacular performance in the IPL 2023, for the first time in Indian cricket history, an Indian cricketer will lend his voice to one of the most mesmerizing and famous Hollywood character Spider-Man. Gujarat Titans batsman and young Indian opener Shubman Gill will be giving his voice to the Indian version of the Spider-Man which will also be known as Pavitr Prabhakar.

Shubman Gill will be behind the voice of Pavitr Prabhakar in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the movie 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', which is all set to release on June 2, 2023, in the cinema halls. However, Shubman is currently playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League and has been in spectacular form so far in the tournament.

Is Shubman Gill the new Spider-Man?

Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! 🕸️🏏



Thrilled to have the talented @ShubmanGill as the voice of our very own - Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse.

Trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action! 🕷️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/k38p4Gorkw — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) May 8, 2023

Gujarat Titans have been in magnificent form in the Indian Premier League 2023 and recently defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs in match 51 of the tournament. Shubman Gill played an unbeaten knock of 94 runs which included two fours and seven sixes. His partner Wriddiman Saha also came up with a knock of 81 runs off 43 balls and his innings included ten fours and four sixes.

Chasing the target, Lucknow Super Giants started off well as their openers Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers added 88 runs for the first wickets but Mayers was removed by Mohit Sharma for 48 off a spectacular catch by Rashid Khan. No other LSG batsman was able to stay at the crease for much time except de Kock's innings of 70 runs. At last, the visitors fell short of the target and were handed over their fifth loss of the tournament.