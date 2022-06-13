'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse': Meet Miles Morales' 'most Formidable Foe' The Spot

It is still around a year for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film to drop in theatres, however, makers are leaving no stone unturned to maintain the hype surrounding the venture. Fuelling the anticipation further, Sony Pictures Animation dropped the first look at Miles Morales' 'most formidable foe'.

The makers unveiled the poster on the first day of the Annecy Festival, the annual animated film festival in Annecy, France. They also released a clip from the movie as well as behind-the-scenes from the animation production featuring the web slingers including Gwen Stacy's Spider-Gwen.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse villain first look

During the Annecy festival in France, the makers dropped the first look at Miles Morales' 'most formidable foe' named The Spot. They also provided a description of the enigmatic character that will face off the web slingers from all dimensions. In the poster, Spiderman is seen kicking The Spot in the chest but his leg goes through it. In the background, Morales' leg reappears through the wall inches away from Spider-Gwen's face.

Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet. 🕳 Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, see him in action in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, exclusively in movie theaters June 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1aAmMjMcpX — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) June 13, 2022

Sony provided detail of The Spot's powers in a series of tweets revealing that the holes in the powerful villain's are interdimensional portals. The tweet read, ''Spot's whole body is covered in interdimensional portals (made to feel like "living ink") that can send him anywhere he wants to go. He can also make these portals appear out of thin air to transport objects and people at will. This spells trouble for Miles''. The Spot will be voiced by actor Jason Schwartzman.

In our second Across the #SpiderVerse clip we shared with the #AnnecyFestival audience, Miles is running late for a meeting between him, his parents, and school counselor (voiced by @TheRealDratch). — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) June 13, 2022

Additionally, they also shared a clip of Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, where he is running late to meet his parents and the school counsellor. ''Miles has a ton on his mind from getting into the school of his dreams, to keeping his city safe, to being a good son to his parents. It’s a lot! Not to mention… something seems to be setting off his Spidey Sense'' the tweet read.

Bonjour #AnnecyFestival! It's only Day 1 and our Spidey Sense is already tingling. Watch this thread for updates directly from “Sony Pictures Animation Presents: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’” starting shortly! 🕷🧵 pic.twitter.com/F55CZWufEf — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) June 13, 2022

Oscar Isaac will be voicing Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 along with several other cast members in. It will reportedly be a continuation of the first part where Miles and Gwen will explore the multiverse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release on June 2, 2023.

Image: @SpiderVerse/@chrizmillr/Twitter