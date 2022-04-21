'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Sequels Release Postponed; See How Fans Are Reacting

After the massive success of Sony's 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the makers were all set to dive deeper into the multiverse with the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Divided into two parts, the venture was scheduled for a release this year in October. However, fans will now have to wait longer to see Miles Morales's adventures as the web crawler as the sequel in the next two years.

The sequel had already garnered hype around itself as the intriguing trailer was released last year where Morales and his counterpart in another universe, Gwen Stacy, getting familiar with the multiverse portal. With the release date now bumped up to next year, see how fans are reacting to waiting another year to watch the movie.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse postponed

A post on the official social media handle dedicated to the Spider-Verse franchise revealed two new dates for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse part one and part two. With the caption, 'A shift in the multi-verse', the dates revealed were 2 June 2023, for part one and 29 March 2024, for part two.

For the sequel, Shameik Moore will be voicing Miles Morale while Oscar Isaac will be voicing Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099. It will reportedly be a continuation of the first part where Miles and Gwen will explore the multiverse. Fans will also see several iterations of Spider-Man along with new variants.

A shift in the multi-verse.



🕸 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023

🕸 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II – March 29, 2024#SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/cUTdCej5Nz — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 21, 2022

After the announcement, several fans took to Twitter to react to the news and expressed their disappointment over the delay. One Netizen wrote, ''I ain't mad. Just confused how they could be far enough along to drop a teaser last year, and commit to a date, but then suddenly need 9 extra months''. On the other hand, many fans appeared to be understanding of the decision as one user tweeted, ''Would u rather have the release date and a crappy animation or give them more time to make something amazing (sic)''.

Bruh can companies learn to stick to release dates, ffs — Ankari (@HelesBestGirl) April 21, 2022

Pain, but I know the delay will be worth it. pic.twitter.com/rGi0mlGNvz — RJ (@ResonantJustice) April 21, 2022

Take your time! Release it when you guys are ready! — LegendarySnake_ (@LegendarySnake1) April 21, 2022

On the other hand, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not the only Sony Pictures venture that has suffered a delay in the release as Dakota Johnson headlined Madame Web and The Equalizer 3 have also been postponed for later dates. Madame Web will be released on 7 July 2023, while The Equalizer 3 will release on 1 September 2023.

(Image: @SpiderVerse/@chrizmillr/Twitter)