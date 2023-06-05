Spider Man Across The Spider Verse Registers Highest Opening Weekend For An Animated Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has registered a strong business in the first weekend at the cinemas halls in India. The domestic box office has not disappointed in terms of numbers for the sequel to 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's opening weekend has turned out to be the highest opening weekend for an animated film till now.

SpiderVerse cinematic debut scores big

(SpiderVerse released in cinema halls on June 1 in India | Image: Twitter)



As per a Sony Pictures India, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse enjoyed a successful first weekend at the domestic box office. The gross box office collections for the film were Rs 22.87 crores in weekend one itself which has marked a strong start for the film's stint at the theatres in the country. India's love for Spider-Man and the newest installment in the franchise is evident. With a good start, it is expected that the film will keep shattering box office records in the time to come.

India BO numbers for the new SpiderVerse film, featuring desi Spider-Man

(Pavitr Prabhakar as the Indian Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Image: Twitter)



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse enjoyed the privileges of an extended weekend in India, having released on Thursday, June 1. On day 1 the film's gross box-office collections stood at Rs 5.04 crore followed by Rs 4.05 crore the next day. Saturday and Sunday registered an upward trend with the film raking in Rs 6.28 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday. It's nett box office collections are Rs 18.84 crore.

An upward trend for the Spider-Man franchise

(A still from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie | Image: SpiderVerse/Twitter)



In weekend one itself, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has earned double of what the lifetime collections had been for the previous installment of the franchise, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film is enjoying a positive response and optimistic numbers the world over with it also having registered about $120.5 million for its weekend one run in the United States. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has enjoyed the second biggest opening for this year in the US after Super Mario Bros film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is essentially the cinematic debut for the desi Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar. While the English version has been voiced by Deadpool fame-Karan Soni, the Hindi version of the character has been dubbed by rising cricketer Shubhman Gill. The voice-cast of the film also notably stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac and Jake Johnson among others.