Shubman Gill Gives Hrithik Roshan’s Ek Pal Ka Jeena A Spider Man Twist

Shubman Gill is currently promoting the upcoming film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The Indian cricketer is lending his voice to the first Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the movie. At the trailer launch of the film, Shubman was asked who his favourite actor was, to which he replied Hrithik Roshan. As an ode to the actor, Shubman performed on his song Ek Pal Ka Jeena in Spider Man style.

In the viral video, Shubman is seen dressed in a green shirt and white pants. On being asked whose style he likes the most in Bollywood, the cricketer instantly replied 'Hrithik Roshan'. He also talked about Hrithik's film Dhoom and stated that he loved the movie. When asked to dance to one of the actor's songs, Shubman replied, “I can’t dance as well as Hrithik but I had watched Koi Mil Gaya so I was a fan.” however, with a little nudging from the interviewer, Shubman got up to shake a leg. The batsman recreated Hrithik’s iconic Ek Pal Ka Jeena dance step, with a Spider Man hand gesture. See the video here.

#ShubmanGill does the ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ hookstep in Spidey style as he pays ode to his favourite actor #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/wsSiXiFumr — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) May 18, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse revolves around Pavitr Prabhakar, who was raised by his aunt Maya and uncle Bhim, after losing both parents as a young child. After shifting to a big city from a small village, Pavitr becomes the victim of bullying. Thankfully, he finds comfort in companionship with Meera Jain, a popular girl who is his only friend.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K Thompson and Kemp Powers, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in 10 languages. The list of languages include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali. The film will release in theatres on June 1, 2023. It will hit the big screens a day prior to the worldwide release.