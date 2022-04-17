Man Watches 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 292 Times; Ends Up Creating Guinness World Record

The 2021 American superhero film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is officially one of the most popular films of all time. The film received positive reviews from critics, who praised the story, direction, action sequences, and the cast's performances and chemistry. No Way Home remains the sixth-highest grossing movie with over $1.8 billion.

A man watches Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times

As per a recent development, a man from Florida, who claims to be a Spider-Man fan, has broken all the records by watching Spider-Man: No Way Home end number of times. Ramiro Alanis now has a Guinness World Record for ‘most cinema productions attended of the same film’ as he watched No Way Home 292 times since its release. With this, Ramiro has reclaimed his own record from Arnaud Klein, who had seen Avengers: Endgame 191 times in theatres.

Sharing the information, Ramiro took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "292 Cinema Productions attended of the same Film -@SpiderManMovie My swing got to its end… Thank you all.@TomHolland1996 @SonyPictures @jnwtts @ComicBook @GabyMeza8 #SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHome @MarvelStudios #marvel @GWR #TigreVengador @Zendaya #MCU #GWR #movies."

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a remarkable cast including Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Previous Spider-Man actors Maguire and Garfield reprise their roles from Spider-Man films directed by Sam Raimi and Marc Webb. The movie also earned a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 94th Academy Awards.

Image: Twitter/@agalanis17, Instagram/@spidermanmovie