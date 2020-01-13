'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2': Here's What We Know So Far

Marvel hero's Spider-Man is one of the famous superheroes of all time. Last year, Sony released their animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which grossed USD 375.5 million worldwide and won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars and the Golden Globes. Furthermore, the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ended where Miguel O'Hara travels back in time to New York 1967.

Recently, Sony announced the second part of the franchise which is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. After the announcement, fans have taken over social media with their tweets related to the upcoming animated film.

Let us take a look at some of the details of the forthcoming film.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 announcements

Recently, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s official Twitter page announced their upcoming project. They mentioned a date which was April 8, 2022. Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld are the voice-over artist for Miles and Gwen respectively.

There are already a lot of expectations from the second part of the movie. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Mille have said that the first part was only the beginning and there is a lot more to come.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2's comic angle

Fans expect to see Miles Morales (Nadji Jeter) play a vital role in the upcoming movie. After the death of his teammate Peter Parker, Miles has the responsibility to save the world from the villains.

As per comics, Spider-Man's second part will be about the villains in the multiverse. The director of the animated movie also said that after the death of Peter Parker (Spider-Man) story has a different twist to it from the comics. Moreover, he also talked about the romance between the comic characters Miles and Gwen.

"I see this... spark in you... Whatever you choose to do with it, you’ll be great." 2020 words of affirmation. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/3NXJ8H4wmG — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 31, 2019

