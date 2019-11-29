Robert Downey Jr. To Have The Most Absurd Reunion With 'Spiderman' Tom Holland In Dolittle

The much-awaited Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. is set to release on January 17, 2020. The success of Avengers: Endgame was something the fans cannot forget easily. Dolittle will see a reunion between Tony Stark and Peter Parker in the most unconventional way possible. The actors Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland will be seen sharing screen time in Dolittle and fans cannot wait to watch the duo once again.

Dolittle Character Posters Feature The Most Absurd RDJ & Tom Holland Reunion

Fans of the two actors are aware that they share a wonderful off-screen relationship and have wished for them to work together in future projects. This wish is now fulfilled due to Dolittle casting Tom Holland in the character of a dog named Jip. The movie will be released on January 17 and is an adaptation of the classic character Dr. John Dolittle. The story revolves around a character who is able to converse with animals. The protagonist is tasked with finding a cure for the queen after she falls ill. He must sail to a mystical island and face several adventures to complete his task.

Other characters apart from Holland are Rami Malek as Chee-Chee the gorilla, Emma Thompson as Polynesia the parrot, and Octavia Spencer as Dab-Dab the duck. Besides these animal’s other actors who will make an appearance include Kumail Nanjiani as Plimpton the ostrich, Ralph Fiennes as Barry the tiger, and John Cena as Yoshi the polar bear. The fans are excited to see these many Hollywood celebrities sharing the screen in a classic film.

