'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Advance Booking Breaks Several Box Office Records

Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to release in theatres on December 16 and has been breaking several ticket pre-sale records. The advance booking of the tickets began on Sunday evening and a number of shows have already been announced as housefull. As per a tweet by Taran Adarsh, the prices of tickets have reached a new high as per tickets of No Way Home are selling for as high as ₹2000.

Spider-Man: No Way Home advance booking

Film Analyst Taran Adarsh reported that tickets of Spider-Man: No Way Home were selling for as high as ₹2200 per seat and the shows are announced houseful in advance. He wrote, "One look at the TICKET PRICING of #SpiderMan and you will rub your eyes in disbelief… At places, it’s AS HIGH AS ₹ 2200 PER SEAT… And the shows are #HouseFull in advance… Clearly indicates that moviegoers are ready to dig into their pockets for entertainers that excite them."Also, Pinkvilla reported that No Way Home, made history as the movie sold over 50,000 tickets in PVR in over three hours.

One look at the TICKET PRICING of #SpiderMan and you will rub your eyes in disbelief… At places, it’s AS HIGH AS ₹ 2200 PER SEAT… And the shows are #HouseFull in advance… Clearly indicates that moviegoers are ready to dig into their pockets for entertainers that excite them. pic.twitter.com/Bj6oYb975b — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2021

Since there’s a huge demand for tickets of #SpiderMan: #NoWayHome, multiple shows as early as 5 am across the country have been slotted... Releases [Thu] 16 Dec 2021 in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... Get ready for a Hurricane at the #BO. #SpiderManNoWayHome — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 12, 2021

The advance bookings for No Way Home started in November in the United States and CNN reported that minutes within the tickets for the movie went on sale, several websites crashed due to heavy traffic. The media outlet reported that this type of excitement was not seen in moviegoers since the pandemic had begun. Previously this kind of excitement was shown for Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the Spider-Man: No Way Home broke a record that was previously held by Avengers: Endgame. No Way Home trailer garnered a whopping 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube, beating the record held by Avengers: Endgame.

On the other hand, fans are convinced that Andrew and Tobey will make a cameo in the movie, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, several villains from the previous Spider-Man franchise are confirmed to be making appearances in No Way Home. Villians like Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Dr. Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard will be returning to the franchise.

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie