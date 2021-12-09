'Spider-Man No Way Home': Theatre Websites Crash As Fans Attempt To Book Tickets

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited film Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans faced a hiccup. The frenzied fans faced an obstacle as movie ticket websites crashed. Apart from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, the film also brings back several supervillains from previous Spider-Man franchises led by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

After the film broke several pre-release ticket sales records in North America, there are various media reports claiming that many people were not able to book tickets for the highly-anticipated superhero film as ticket-booking websites crashed.

According to ComicBook.com ticket-selling platforms for Fandango, Regal, and AMC were taken offline following a surge in ticket booking, followed shortly by the Alamo Drafthouse website. AMC later shared a waiting queue, allowing the fans a chance to buy the tickets.

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Theatre websites crashed

This sudden obstacle has left the fans worried about booking their ticket. Netizens thronged to social media to express their serious concern on the same.

One of the users wrote that they finally got the tickets after struggling for three hours. Another user wrote, "Been trying to get NWH tickets since they dropped and @Fandango keeps crashing on us #SpiderMan."

One other user commented on the same and wrote, "I got to select my #SpiderMan seats on AMC, then it said it was going to charge me for both tickets, while also asking if they were A-List reservations or not.”

After 3 hours of delay finally got #SpiderManNoWayHome tickets for @4DXglobal . — Objective Review (@ObjectiveRevie1) December 9, 2021

Trying to get these #SpiderMan tickets on these crashing apps and sites pic.twitter.com/1XojqTOG0k — ziggy (@rndmburner) November 29, 2021

I got to select my #SpiderMan seats on AMC, then it said it was going to charge me for both tickets, while also asking if they were A-List reservations or not. Backed out, chose other seats, then didn’t even give me the A-List option. Waited in line again, and now it crashed lmao — Andrew Goodman – Goody Good Gaming on Twitch! (@AndrewRGoodman) November 29, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home traces the story of Spider-Man battling villains from previous installments, like Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard.

A few days back, where the trailer was released, some netizens had strong assumptions on the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. They were particularly interested in a scene where Spider-Man takes on Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard together.

Apart from Tom Holland in the lead role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya is essaying the role of MJ. Other cast members of the movie will include Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, and more.

IMAGE: Twitter/Spidermanmovie