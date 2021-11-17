'Spider-Man: No Way Home': All About Dr Strange's 'Scooby Doo' Dialogue In New Trailer

The recently released trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home has sparked many questions among eagle-eyed netizens, with one of the quickest trending queries about Dr. Strange's 'Scooby-Doo' dialogue creating long Twitter threads of discussion. In the clip, Peter Parker and his friends are asked by Dr. Strange to "Scooby-Doo" the mess that has been created by the latter, however, it leaves MJ (Zendaya) offended.

MJ further notes that since the problem has arisen due to something done by Dr. Strange, he could use polite "magic words" like 'please' to extend his request. This is followed by Strange mentioning “please Scooby-Doo this c**p”. This reference has created a frenzy among audiences, with many sharing hilarious memes of the fictional dog dressed as the daredevil marked hero, noting that Scooby-Doo is now 'canon' in the marvel universe.

SCOOBY-DOO THIS CRAP JAJAJAJAJA

AYUDA LO AMO #SpiderManNoWayHomepic.twitter.com/XvrAibm6LQ — Wendy Strange|| #1Benedict Stan (@WendyHamada102) November 17, 2021

Scooby-Doo's reference in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Ardent Marvel fans have built myriad theories around the seemingly out-of-context reference. One mentioned that since the monsters in Scooby-Doo tend to be in rubber masks, Strange's dialogue indicates that he's not real, and instead is Mephisto in disguise. "what if the Mephisto theories were right all along and that isn’t the real Strange", they noted.

One called the MCU humour annoying, while another stated that this dialogue doesn't bode well with Dr Strange's character. "Not even gonna lie MCU humour is annoying can’t even defend the “scooby doo” joke.", the user wrote. However, some noted that this statement will become iconic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future.

not even gonna lie mcu humor is annoying can’t even defend the “scooby doo” joke. pic.twitter.com/wVVdJBsWQJ — aniya (@elixirgeniuss) November 17, 2021

So if Scooby Doo exists in the Spiderman universe then do all Hanna-Barbera cartoons? pic.twitter.com/oH77Q5gOLG — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) November 17, 2021

The upcoming instalment follows from where Spider-Man: Far from Home concluded, with Tom Holland's Peter Parker outed as Spider-Man. He goes to Dr. Strange for help, however, his attempt of making the world forget about Peter Parker backfires, leading to the infiltration of myriad villains from other alternate Marvel universes. He then leaves it to Parker and his entourage to undo the damage, telling them to "Scooby-Doo this" mess.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been helmed by Jon Watts in his third outing as the franchise's director, with actors like Zendaya, Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Marisa Tomei ( Aunt May), Jon Favreau ( Happy Hogan) reprising their roles. The film is gearing up for release on December 17, 2021.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SPIDERMANMOVIE/ TWITTER/ @WENDYHAMADA102)