Two years after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man is back in Spider-Man: No Way Home and has another battle in store for him. Not one or two, but the superhero is said to be fighting multiple villains, being termed as a 'multi-verse' and involving the previous baddies of the franchise in this one.

The build-up to the release had started with the launch of the teaser trailer in August this year, which had raised excitement. And with one month to go for the release, the makers have delivered the trailer, as promised by the lead actor, Tom Holland and his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, which will keep the momentum high till the venture hits the theatres. The trailer promises an action-packed adventure, with twists and turns, and only time will tell if Spider-Man emerges victorious.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer out

The trailer witnesses Dr Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, telling Peter Parker how botching up the spell on wanting everyone to forget Spider-Man, had led to 'visitors from every universe'. Then visuals of Dr. Octopus chasing Spider-Man surface, and glimpses of Green Goblin, Electro and Sandman are seen later.

We started getting visitors… from every universe. Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17.



Tickets on sale C̶y̶b̶e̶r̶ Spider-Monday, November 29. pic.twitter.com/poLaE677On — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 17, 2021

"They all die fighting Spider-Man, it's their fate," announces Dr Strange, but the battle is hard, as was evident with Spider-Man telling MJ, "This is my fault, I can't save everyone" or when Dr Strange tells him, "there is no other way out."

The trailer also gave a glimpse into his love story with MJ, played by Zendaya, as he says the only week he felt normal was when she found out about his superpowers. He takes MJ too on his web-turning rides, often bringing out the screams from her, while also attempting to save her life in a scene.

There were some light-hearted moments too, with Peter and co. asking Doctor Octopus his real name or Dr Strange-MJ's interaction on 'Scooby-Doo.'

Apart from the online launch, a special fan event was also organised to make them feel the closest to the events that will unfold on the big screen, and it would be interesting to know what they thought about the trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been helmed by Jon Watts. The screenplay has been penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The venture also stars Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, JB Smoove, Benedict Wong, among others.

The film gears up for release on December 17, 2021.