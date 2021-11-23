'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Andrew Garfield Says He's 'done' Addressing Comeback Rumours

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been garnering headlines ever since its trailer was released, with eagle-eyed netizens speculating the return of actors like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who have essayed the superhero character in previous films. Jon Watts' upcoming multiverse spiderman movie, starring Tom Holland, has been one of the most anticipated MCU projects in recent times.

Among myriad speculations of who all would reprise their roles in the flick, Andrew Garfield's name comes at the top. However, the actor has constantly denied any involvement in the film and warned his fans against having far fetched expectations. In a recent conversation with GQ, the actor finally revealed that 'he's done' with ongoing rumours of his return.

Andrew Garfield on rumours of comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home

According to Screenrant reports, the actor responded to a fan's comment on a video of his recent interview with Jimmy Fallon. He went undercover to dispel rumours about himself and wrote that at this point, he's 'done'. He added that everyone will find out the truth when the movie gets released, noting that either the fans will get 'very disappointed' or will be 'very happy'. 'We'll all find out', he added and concluded by saying that he's sorry in advance. The actor has faced several Spider-Man related questions during the promotion of his movies The Eyes of Tammy Faye and tick, tick... BOOM!, which has left him tired.

Meanwhile, several villains from the previous Spider-Man franchise are confirmed to be making appearances in No Way Home. Villians like Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Dr. Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard will be returning to the franchise.

The upcoming instalment follows from where Spider-Man: Far from Home concluded, with Tom Holland's Peter Parker outed as Spider-Man. Apart from Holland, the film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Marisa Tomei ( Aunt May), Jon Favreau ( Happy Hogan) in pivotal roles. Helmed by Jon Watts in his third outing as the franchise's director, the film is gearing up for release on December 17, 2021.

(IMAGE: AP/ INSTAGRAM/ @SPIDERMANMOVIE)