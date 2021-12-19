Tom Holland has been the talk of the town ever since the release of his much-awaited MCU film Spider-Man: No Way Home. A behind-the-scenes clip of the actor and a young fan has now surfaced online, and netizens can't get enough of it. In the clip, the actor can be seen teaching the young boy to do a Spidey pose for a picture.

In the clip that found its way online, the actor can be seen in his Spider-Man suit, as he helps a young boy put on the mask. Once the mast is on, the much-loved actor teaches the boy how to strike the signature Spider-Man pose. Several netizens took to the comments section and hailed the actor for his kindness. Spider-Man: No Way Home released in India on December 16 and began to soar at the box office when the advance booking for tickets began.

Watch the clip of Tom Holland with a young fan here -

After much excitement and patience, the all-new addition to the MCU recently hit the screens and fans have been over the moon with the film. The film minted a whopping $121.5 million as its opening weekend collection at the international box office. Collectively, the film has earned $302.9 Million at the global box office and is expected to reach the $500 Million mark soon. Helmed by Jon Watts, the film saw Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and other much-loved celebrities take on pivotal roles alongside Tom Holland.

MCU fans are now awaiting the release of the next installment in the franchise and Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige recently broke some news about Spider-Man 4. In conversation with The New York Times, he mentioned that the team was 'actively beginning to develop' the next film in the franchise and also said that he did not want the audience to go through 'separation trauma', as they did after the release of the 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home. MCU fans are also awaiting the release of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, whose reshoot is scheduled to wrap up this week.

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh