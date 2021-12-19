Tom Holland Calls His Stunt Doubles In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Real 'legends'; See Post

As the Marvel movie, Spider-Man No Way Home has been garnering loads of love and appreciation from fans all over the world, Tom Holland made a special tribute to all the stuntmen who assisted him during the shoots. He even added a note of gratitude thanking them for their hard work and dedication.

Tom Holland's 'thank you' note to Spider-man No Way Home stuntmen

Tom Holland recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself with two of the stuntmen from his highly-loved movie, Spider-Man No Way Home. In the photo, the stuntmen can be seen holding Tom Holland while they all sported the Spider-man costume. The actor also added a note stating that the movie would not have been half as good without these legends and thanked them for their dedication and hard work. Stating further about behind-the-scenes of some of the iconic stunt scenes from the movie, he mentioned that it was an adventure working with them.

The caption read, "Without these legends this movie wouldn't be half as good. Thank You lads for your hard work and dedication. From Luke's crash into the stairs to Greg's falling through the floor to me stubbing my little toe in the glider. It's been an adventure. Love You Lads."

More about Spider-Man No Way Home

Directed by Jon Watts, the movie is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and is the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The talented star cast of the movie includes Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange, Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon / Electro, Benedict Wong as Wong, Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, and others.

The film was released in India on Thursday, December 16, 2021, while the movie hit the theatres in the United States on Friday, 17 December 2021 as a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

