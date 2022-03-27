'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Digital Release Sets New Record; Collects $42M In First Week

Films have been premiering on Over-The-Top platforms, releasing simultaneously on digital platforms along with its theatrical releases amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, many films are releasing within one month or 45 days of their theatrical releases on online platforms.

However, that was not the case with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film has gone to be the biggest success of 2021, and it seems that makers were not in any rush to push it to the digital mediums. That was evident with the movie finally releasing digitally earlier this month, on March 15.

And the result was the same. The film has gone on to set a record even here, within a week of its release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home sets record in digital release

Spider-Man: No Way Home, as per a report on Deadline, earned $42 million within a week of its digital release. This was aided by sales of over 2.1 million units of the Tom Holland-starrer till March 22. The movie made it to the digital platforms almost three months after its theatrical release. The movie was available at a price of $19.99. One can purchase the film through platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, among others.

It was important to note that film was not available to subscribers of these platforms for free like the more common process nowadays. It was not clear which OTT platform Spider-Man: No Way Home would release on. More details on which would only emerge after it gets streamed on the platform Starz.

Spider-Man No Way Home sets records

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the first film of the COVID-19 pandemic era to hit the $1 billion mark at the box office. The collections of the superhero film stand at $1.8 billion, as per reports. It is now thus the sixth-highest grosser of all time, only behind Avatar, the two Avengers films, Titanic and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The plot of the movie revolves around the emergence of antagonists from the multi-verse after Doctor Strange's spell goes wrong, and Spider-Man's battles against it. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, among others.