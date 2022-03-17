'The Batman' Gets OTT Release Date: Here's How To Watch Robert Pattinson Starrer Online

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman has already been released in theatres witnessing great business even in the second week. The film sees Batman venturing into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. Released in 2022, the popular American superhero film became the third-highest-grossing film of the year.

The Batman stars a notable cast which includes Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin, among others. After Batman v Superman and Aquaman, The Batman took the third position of the biggest openers for DC films in India.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman gets an OTT release date

Well, there is a piece of good news for fans of The Batman. It's not been long since the film was released in theatres and now the Robert Pattinson starrer has finally got an OTT release date. The film, which hit the silver screens on 1st March, will premiere on HBO Max from 19th April. Let's OTT Global took to its Twitter handle and dropped an intriguing poster featuring Robert Pattinson with The Batman attire. The caption read, "#TheBatman to premiere on HBO Max, April 19th."

As per the reports of Deadline, due to some technical errors on the streaming service's website, different premiere dates were revealed and are legitimate. So, The Batman can be streamed on Tuesday, 19th April, until its proper release on 23rd April. Those who haven't watched the film yet, are excited about the film's OTT release.

The Batman Box Office collection

Marking Robert Pattinson's DC debut, the film is receiving great responses from fans in India. During the first weekend, the film did a business of Rs 1 crore during previews, followed by Rs. 7 crores on Friday, Rs. 9 crores on Saturday, and Rs. 9.25 crores on Sunday made the total to Rs. 26.25 crores. The Matt Reeves directed film has crossed the $400 million milestones worldwide and has now grossed $463.2 Million through its second weekend.

Image: Instagram/@collectorsark