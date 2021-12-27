'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Hits $1 Billion-mark At Box Office; 3rd Fastest To Reach Mark

After an impressive first week at the box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home has continued to create a storm. As a result, the Tom Holland-starrer has entered the coveted billion club at the ticket windows. The action film is the first film in the COVID-19 pandemic era to hit this mark.

The superhero film has achieved the milestone in just 12 days. It has thus become one of the fastest movies to do so. The film will chase more records during its run over the next few days.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits $ 1 billion mark at global box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home, as per a report on Variety, was the third-fastest movie, along with the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens to hit the $1 billion milestones. Only the Avengers films, Infinity War and Endgame, reached the $1 billion mark before Spider-Man: No Way Home, in 11 days and 5 days respectively.

Previously, the Jon Watts directorial had also been only behind the Avengers films in the opening weekend collections, grossing $600 million.

The point to note is that it is the first film to hit this mark despite COVID-19 still infecting people around the world, and concerns over the latest Omicron variant. It has become the highest grosser of the pandemic era in Hollywood by a long way, beating the $774 million tally of No Time to Die earlier this year, the report added.

It has also trumped the Chinese film The Battle at Lake Changjin, which has earned around $900 million. The collections of Spider-Man: No Way Home have been achieved despite the film not releasing in China, a huge market for films around the world. It also had competition from the likes of The Matrix Resurrections and some more films which were released this weekend.

Spider-Man box office collections in India

The film has also been doing extremely well in India, better than all the domestic releases. It has earned Rs 164. 92 crore at the box office already and is inching towards the Rs 200-crore mark. On Saturday, it earned Rs 10.10 crore at the box office, despite being in the second week, not too less than Hindi film 83 which collected Rs 16.95 crore on its second day.