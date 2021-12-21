Spider-Man No Way Home Snags 2nd Biggest Opening At US BOX; Beats Avengers: Infinity War

Audiences are back at the theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the collections of Spider-Man: No Way Home are proof! The superhero venture has stormed the box office across the world in the opening weekend. As a result, the Tom Holland-starrer has touched the $600-million mark globally.

The film has also taken the second-highest opening weekend in the United States of America. The action film has reportedly grossed $260 million in the first three days. The venture has thus beaten Avengers: Infinity War with its performance at the ticket windows and is only behind Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: No Way Home takes second-highest opening weekend

Spider-Man: No Way Home, as per a report on Variety, surpassed Avengers: Infinity War's tally of $257 million in the opening weekend in North America, with its $260 million collections. This is despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic, its variants and its restrictions are still playing on the minds of the audiences before venturing out to the theatres.

The Jon Watts directorial is only behind the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which had collected $357 million in 2019. The movie thus has become the highest-grossing COVID-era beating the likes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which had earned $90 million.

In terms of the global box office performance, Spider-Man: No Way Home is still behind the Avengers films, as it minted $600.8 million over the weekend, the report said. Avengers: Infinity War had grossed $640 million, while the next instalment Avengers: Endgame still holds the record with $1.2 billion.

Spider-Man: No Way Home collections at India box office

The venture has also become the highest-grossing film in India in terms of weekend collections this year. Spider-Man: No Way Home, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, with collections of Rs 108.37 crore in the country. After taking a whopping Rs 32.67 crore on an opening day, the film kept the momentum going on Rs 20.37 crore, Rs 26.10 crore and Rs 29.23 crore over the respective next three days.

#SpiderMan casts its web at the #BO… Posts MASSIVE TOTAL in its *extended* 4-day weekend… Emerges HIGHEST GROSSING FILM for #SonyIndia in 4 days… All eyes on weekdays… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr, Sun 29.23 cr. Total: ₹ 108.37 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dsDoVZ4ot5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2021

It collected the amount in the extended four-day weekend itself, while the highest-grossing Bollywood film of this year, Sooryavanshi, had taken 5 days to hit the three-figure mark.