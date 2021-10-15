'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Marvel's Open Secret On Doc Ock's Arms Revealed

Actor Tom Holland is all set to turn on his spidey senses for the third time as he is gearing up for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. Touted as one of the most anticipated Marvel films of the year, fans are expecting a legendary showdown between the teenage superhero and the supervillains from the past versions of the franchise mainly Electro and Green Goblin. While the anticipation of these villains is rife, Dr Octavius aka Doc Ock is stealing the spotlight with his arrant appearance.

As soon as the official teaser of the film dropped in August, the familiar mechanic tentacles amidst the rubbles and smoke were enough for MCU fanatics to measure the potential of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Dr Octavius, played by Alfred Molina, was previously seen in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. To maintain his appearance from the 2004 film, he was de-aged digitally. However, his appearance was not the only thing digitalized as his tentacles will also sport a modern look courtesy of CGI.

Tom Holland Dr Octavius' arms

During an interview with EW, the 25-year-old British actor revealed that Doc Ock arms are not real as oppose to the 2004 film. He stated, ''It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced''. He further added that when Alfred Molina shot for the 2004 film, he used puppets for the mechanical tentacles, however, for the upcoming film, the 68-year-old actor had to get used to the imaginary arms because of the CGI. He also added, ''It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it''.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Holland will be seen playing the titular role in Spider-Man No Way Home while Zendaya will essay the role of Michelle "MJ" Jones. The is rumoured to have all the three actors who played Spider-Man namely Tom, Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield reunite for the film. The rumour was never officially confirmed. The film will also feature Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and more. The Spider-Man trailer was released on August 24 and the movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@masspeliculass