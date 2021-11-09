'Spider-Man: No Way Home' New Poster Teases 'Multi-verse'; Can You Spot All?

Marvel has been making headlines with its recent release Eternals and raked in the moolah with its previous ventures Black Widow and Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. There is another venture up the production house's sleeve this year and as a part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The banner will look to end the year with a bang with the movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While fans of the Spider-Man franchise have been waiting with bated breath for the venture to come out, the makers too are raising their excitement. A proof of this was the teasing of numerous villains who have been a part of the franchise in the latest instalment. They termed it as a 'multi-verse.'

Spider-Man: No Way Home poster teases iconic villains

Makers of Spider-Man: No Way Home threw an interesting Easter Egg at fans on Monday, 8 November 2021. They dropped the official poster and asked the netizens to 'go ahead and zoom in' on the details. One could find hints of Doc Ock, Green Goblin and more in the poster.

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

It was a known fact that Doc Ock is a part of the venture, as revealed in the teaser trailer in August earlier this year. The latest poster shares a glimpse of the villain's metal tentacles, and it's not too hard for the 'Spidey' fans to guess that one.

One might need a bit more focus in zooming into a glimpse of Green Goblin to the superhero's left behind him in the sky.

The dust storm behind Spider-Man might be an indication that Peter Parker might have to battle Sandman again after Spider-Man 3. There's also a lightning sign that might be a hint for Electro, who had spread fear in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Some also wrote in the comments section that they saw an Ultron-like face at the bottom. However, one can't say how the Transformers character could be a part of this venture.

I want you to know, I saw a face too. I'm probably reaching here. pic.twitter.com/YlvqZ4PMgn — Danny_Vandelay (@TequilaDanKC) November 8, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing on December 17. The movie stars Tom Holland in the role of Spider-Man and Zendaya is also a part of the venture.