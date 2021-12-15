'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Review: MCU's Latest Flick Has Tom Spinning 'webs' Of Mutiverse

Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest big-screen outing Spider-Man: Now Way Home is undoubtedly one of the biggest movies of the year and serves as a perfect culmination of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's arc in the current Universe. The movie brings back Tom Holland as the web-slinger for his third solo outing along with the Sorcerer Supreme Dr. Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. The partnership of Sony and Marvel has not only been beneficial for the studios, but serves as a cinematic treat for the audiences and fans of the overall Spider-Man franchise.

Jon Watts returns as the director with scriptwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Summers, the trio has managed to fit everything fans could ask for in the span of two and half hours. Here is a spoiler-free review of Marvel's latest movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Review

Plot:

Without giving away any major spoilers let's dive into the plot of No Way Home, the movie starts off with Quentin Beck/Mysterio revealing the true identity of Peter Parker and making him seem like the bad guy. As Peter's identity his world is turned upside down with the media labelling him as 'Public enemy', as Parker becomes the most famous person in the world overnight his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and buddy Ned (Jacob Batalon) are also targeted by the media public. When the trio's aspirations of entering into their dream college are shattered due to the controversy surrounding Spider-Man, Peter decides to take things into his own hands.

Parker pays a visit to Sorcerer Supreme aka Doctor Strange and asks him if the world could just forget he was Spider-Man. Strange agrees to help Parker but as he begins to cast the spell, Peter asks him not to include MJ, Ned, Aunt May and Happy. Peter's hindrance causes Strange to make a mistake while casting the spell and in turn unleashing the multiverse.

New threats pour in from different dimensions as a result of Strange's spell-casting error. Strange explains to Peter that while they were casting the spell, it was reversed and people from every universe who knew Peter Parker in any form will start showing up in their universe. What unfolds after that is a roller coaster ride that will leave one crying, laughing and jumping from their seats at the same time.

What works:

Sony and Marvel's collaboration is key to this movie gaining the anticipation that it has, and can be considered as culmination of all the Spider-Man movies. Although the concept of the multiverse was explored in the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, seeing the multiverse unfold in live-action on the big screen is a purely cinematic experience.

The villains of the past stole the show in the trailer itself. Every Spider-Man franchise fan's dream come true is the fact that the iconic Norman Osborne/Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Dr Otto Octavius / Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) wreak havoc whilst keeping their 'cool' factor on that made them cult favourites in the first place. Additionally, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, and Dr Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard all contribute to the movie's excellent plotline and action sequences that set a whole new standards for MCU's stunt coordinators as well as VFX teams. One has to watch to believe what Holland's superhero deals with in order to believe why the franchise in itself remains popular these many years later.

Zendeya as MJ has a significant involvement in the plotline far more than in No Way Home, or any other movie in the franchise. The story arc for Ned was also set adequately in the movie.

The dialogue by Uncle Ben "With great power, comes great responsibility" that had Tobey's Spider-Man have a karmic transformation, is mouthed here in Holland's trilogy conclusion by Marisa Tomei's Aunt May. Just like any other Marvel film, the 'true fans' will have to await the post-credit scene to figure out easter eggs of other films, or perhaps simply a prediction of what MCU's writers will conjure in the upcoming films with other heroes and villains.

What doesn't work:

Although the concept of the multiverse was introduced in the movie, the working and the dimensions of the foreign concept weren't explained too well. One who is watching this franchise exclusively without reference to Strange's madness of multiverses and Dormammu's loops, they would be slightly lost and would require explanations in urgent whispers in the middle of the film sitting in cinema halls. The director and writing staff has tried to fit everything possible in the frame of two and half hours that some might as find 'too much happening' in too short a time. Which raises the question - should the film have been longer? Only an audience member can answer.

Final thoughts:

To summarize the review of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is not just a movie it is a whole cinematic experience with adrenaline rushes that the edge-of-the-seat drama and graphics create. The movie is has a perfect blend of actions and emotions and could also be called one of the most emotional Spidey movies. No Way Home carves a perfect route for Doctor Strange to take the center stage in the upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Conveniently skipping out one of the most anticipated questions, are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the movie? one will have to find out themselves. The movie will be out in the theatres on December 16 in India, one day before the United States

Reviewer Rating: 4/5

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie