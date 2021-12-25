'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Set To Become First Film To Cross $1B Mark After COVID

After a long wait and several speculations, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released globally last week and has been declared as the world's number one grossing movie currently. MCU's latest big-screen outing beat all odds despite the growing threat of the Omicron variant and achieved the third-biggest worldwide debut in history after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

The movie's collections surpassed $800 million in global collections, something that had not been witnessed during the COVID pandemic. Several box office experts have predicted that the movie is on its way to crossing the $1 billion mark on Christmas on 25 December.

Experts predict 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will cross $1 billion mark

Spider-Man: No Way Home is undoubtedly one of the biggest movies of the year and has been smashing records across the globe. As per a report by Deadline, the film is all set to surpass the $1 billion mark globally on Christmas. This would make No Way Home the first film released during the pandemic to achieve the milestone, as well as the second-fastest movie ever at 11 days (tying with Avengers: Infinity War). While, MCU's 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame is the record holder, having done crossed the mark in five days.

At the international box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed $32.2M on Thursday, bringing its overseas cume to $490.2 million and global to $876 million going into Friday.

Meanwhile, No Way Home was released in India one day before the United States on December 16 and is showing no signs of stopping at the box office. Film critic Taran Adarsh reported that the day seven collection of No Way Home was ₹6.75 crore taking the total collection of the movie ₹154.82. Also at the global box office, the movie had collected over $600.8 million at the opening weekend and had the third-highest debut ever behind Avengers: End Game ($1.22 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($640.5M).

#SpiderMan continues to magnetise moviegoers… Despite #83TheFilm giving a tough fight at *premium multiplexes* and #PushpaHindi dominating at *mass centres*, the [second] Fri numbers are very strong… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 154.82 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/R0KOn3Zp5U — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2021

More about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of previous Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as they helped Tom Holland's web-slinger, and for the first time ever all three Spider-Man's were seen on screen together. The return of Maguire and Garfield was the subject of speculation, and Sony, Marvel and the cast attempted to conceal their involvement, despite numerous leaks. The movie also features Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei.

(Image: @spidermanmovie/Instagram)