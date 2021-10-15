'Spider-Man: No Way Home' The End Of Superhero Franchise? Tom Holland Drops Hint

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home the end of the superhero franchise? Tom Holland might have given a hint that the ongoing venture series might end as a trilogy. The lead actor said that the movie was considered the 'end of the franchise.'

He said that it 'just felt like it.' He shared that any plans to venture into the space again would lead to a different process completely. The Impossible star also stated that he felt emotional towards the end of the shooting.

Tom Holland confirms Spider-Man No Way Home is the end of the franchise?

Tom Holland made the statements in an interview with EW. The English artist said that they were all treating the latest installment as the 'end of the franchise.'

Holland added that if they would be 'lucky enough' to delve into these characters again, it might lead to a 'very different version.' The reel superhero said that it would then no longer be the Spider-Man trilogy. He continued that the team would give it some time and try to build 'something different' to 'tonally' change the films. Holland said he was not sure if that would happen. However, he said that he 'just felt like it' that the team was treating Spider-Man: No Way Home as the end of franchise.

Holland recalled a 'heartbreaking' moment during one of the last days of the shooting with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The actor said he probably never 'cried like that' and called it perhaps the 'best day' they ever had on set.

He said that they had established an 'amazing relationship' working on the film for five years, working on each film and each press tour. They felt this would be the 'last time' they were working and called it 'exciting' that they were moving on to the next chapter of their lives.

In the interview, the 25-year-old also said that him and director Jon Watts had 'much more fun' working on the third film of the franchise. He said that for the first two parts, they were 'sort of flying by the seat of pants', without much of a plan. But they were much more 'confident' this time around after two films under their belt.

Spider:No Way Home is gearing up for release on December 17.