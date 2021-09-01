'Spider-Man: No Way Home' To Be Longest Non-Avengers MCU Movie, Check Runtime Report

Spider-Man: No way Home has tingled the fans' curiosity after dropping the trailer last week ahead of its theatrical release on December 17 this year. While the first glimpse has sent the netizens into a frenzy, breaking the 24-hour global record for the most-watched trailer, higher speculations about the movie have risen. The latest rumours about the Spiderman multiverse movie revolve around its runtime, which is supposedly way longer than any either Marvel movie since Jon Watts hasn’t finished editing it yet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home runtime revealed?

According to a UK theatre chain, Cineworld, which has created a ticket listing for the movie on its website, revealed that the movie will be 150 minutes (2 hours and 30 minutes) long. The news has been deemed impossible by several fans, wondering how would a theatre chain know the movie's runtime before Marvel Studios or Sony Pictures. However, this might actually be a placeholder time while the movie's actual theatre time may differ from it.

This runtime would make the movie the longest non-Avengers MCU flick. The Spider-Man: Homecoming ran for about 133 minutes and its sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, clocked 129 minutes.Even Chris Evans' Captain America: The Winter Soldier is just 3 minutes shorter than this runtime.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Tom Holland starrer marks the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). As MCU fans will remember, Marvel's Loki series opened a door to the Multiverse, which will be explored in several upcoming films including Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Added to the list is the upcoming Spider-Man, whose multiverse news has created a buzz among fans.

The movie continues the story after Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man was exposed by Mysterio at the end of the 2019 Spiderman flick, leaving Parker's reputation toppled. Now Holland's character goes to Dr Stephen Strange to help restore his secret identity with magic, but harmful repercussions follow after this, forcing Parker to learn what it means to be Spiderman.

The film is helmed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU

(IMAGE- @spidermanmovie/Instagram)